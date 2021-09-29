UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Chairs EAD Board Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD board meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), reiterated the importance of the role the Agency plays in preserving the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Hamdan said that EAD’s activities and programmes reflect the generous patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Honorary Chairman of EAD, and enable the Agency to continue to play a pivotal role in protecting the environment and preserving its biological diversity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The speech came during EAD’s Board of Directors meeting, which was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and held at Al Nakheel Palace. The meeting was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Belhaif Al Nuaimi, EAD Board Member; and Ahmed Saqer Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Offshore.

The meeting included a presentation of the Agency's key achievements since the beginning of the year, which are aligned with Abu Dhabi Government's vision and contributed towards strengthening the Agency’s role and leadership in protecting the environment and its natural resources.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the Agency’s excellent efforts and success, despite global challenges due to the pandemic.

He also expressed his optimism about the improvement of these indicators, which reflect the efforts made during the previous years, and urged the importance of continuing these efforts. He also addressed the importance of following up on the policies and legislations which have been adopted to protect the environment and its biological diversity to ensure its sustainability. His Highness stressed the importance of preserving fish wealth and was confident fish stock will witness further improvements in the coming years, without harming the fishing profession and fishermen.

As part of the Race to Zero campaign, 53 initiatives were reviewed at the emirate level, and the Executive Office was provided with 26 initiatives that are not only applicable in the emirate but also in the country.

Moreover, the board reviewed the EAD's 2020 financial report and its 2021 budget, which was approved by the Board of Directors. The performance of ten capital projects implemented by EAD were also reviewed.

Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, EAD's Secretary-General and Dr. Jaber Al Jaberi, EAD's Deputy Secretary-General, also took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Salem 2020 Government Race

Recent Stories

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Draft legislation in US Senate `unwarranted', `inc ..

Draft legislation in US Senate `unwarranted', `inconsistent' with spirit of Paki ..

5 minutes ago
 Plan reviewed to enhance wheat production

Plan reviewed to enhance wheat production

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.