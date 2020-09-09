(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) today checked on the conditions of the victims of the devastating floods that hit a number of Sudanese governorates and the plans of the UAE's relief and humanitarian arm to expand its response to the natural disaster over the coming days.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Hamdan had today with Mohamed Salem Al Junabi, who is leading the ERC delegation currently on an emergency mission in Khartoum to alleviate the suffering of the flood-stricken people in various parts of Sudan.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the delegation to spare no efforts to improve the living conditions of the victims as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts and commitment toward its sisterly Arab nations.

He reaffirmed the UAE's determination to effectively address the damage ensuing from the disaster and to ease the suffering of all Sudanese people from its repercussions