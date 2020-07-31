Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

Sheikh Hamdan wished the Moroccan King continued good health and wellbeing, and sustainable success in his leadership of the Kingdom.