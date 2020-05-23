Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, wishing him continued good health.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the felicitous occasion.

Sheikh Hamdan greeted as well the crown princes and deputy rulers on the occasion, wishing the UAE people and residents continued stability, security and more progress and prosperity.