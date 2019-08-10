UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

The President's Representative also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes.

Marking the auspicious occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan wished continuing prosperity for the people of the UAE.

