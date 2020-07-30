UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputies Ruler.

Sheikh Hamdan prayed to The Almighty Allah to protect the UAE while wishing continuing security, peace, progress and prosperity for the UAE people and residents.

More Stories From Middle East

