UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Directs ERC To Support Victims Of Beirut Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to support victims of Beirut explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has directed the ERC to support orphans who have lost their families in the explosion in Beirut, as well as the families of other victims.

Sheikh Hamdan also instructed the ERC to provide for the families' basic needs and restore their homes.

The initiative will cover all families who lost some members in the explosion.

The directives of Sheikh Hamdan highlight the related role of the UAE which is part of its ongoing relief efforts to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that Sheikh Hamdan has been monitoring the situation on the ground since the explosion and its effects on people, and is in constant contact with the ERC’s executive management to follow the progress of relief operations.

The initiative also reflects Sheikh Hamdan’s keenness to provide people affected by the disaster with all their requirements, especially vulnerable categories, most notably orphans, he added, noting that the ERC is working, in coordination with the Humanitarian Aid Office of the UAE Embassy in Beirut, to count affected orphans and families and list current priorities.

Related Topics

UAE Beirut Progress All

Recent Stories

PM highlights Kashmir in meeting with President UN ..

17 minutes ago

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

31 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

35 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Vows to Send Human Mission to Mars ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 72,400

46 minutes ago

Anadolu Says Jordan Frees Agency's Correspondent F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.