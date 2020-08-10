Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to support victims of Beirut explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has directed the ERC to support orphans who have lost their families in the explosion in Beirut, as well as the families of other victims.

Sheikh Hamdan also instructed the ERC to provide for the families' basic needs and restore their homes.

The initiative will cover all families who lost some members in the explosion.

The directives of Sheikh Hamdan highlight the related role of the UAE which is part of its ongoing relief efforts to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that Sheikh Hamdan has been monitoring the situation on the ground since the explosion and its effects on people, and is in constant contact with the ERC’s executive management to follow the progress of relief operations.

The initiative also reflects Sheikh Hamdan’s keenness to provide people affected by the disaster with all their requirements, especially vulnerable categories, most notably orphans, he added, noting that the ERC is working, in coordination with the Humanitarian Aid Office of the UAE Embassy in Beirut, to count affected orphans and families and list current priorities.