Hamdan Bin Zayed Directs Establishment Of Houses For UAE Nationals In Al Sila' City

AL SILA', Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, directed the construction of a number of houses for UAE citizens in Al Sila' City in continuation of the urban developments previously carried out in the region.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan has met with a number of Emiratis born in Al Sila' city to check on their living conditions as part of the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to ensure decent life for UAE citizens in a way that boosts family stability and wellbeing and maximise their contributions to the ongoing comprehensive development drive in the country.

He conveyed to them the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and their determination to continue to ensure quality services are provided across the Dhafra region.

"We've decided to meet near Ghafa Al-Shabhana, a highly cherished area for us all as it dates back to as far as 300 years ago, according to specialists. Al-Shabhana boasts a revered history; as it was visited by the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It's then a barren land and Sheikh Zayed therefore ordered to plant a number of native perennial trees there and ensure their preservation and keep them evergreen," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan then urged Al Sila' citizens to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place by competent health authorities and get vaccinated against the pandemic to ensure community immunity.

On the issue of fisheries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness said, "The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi has conducted research studies over the past years on the marine environment and fisheries sustainability, and it's transpired that fish are vanishing from the emirate's waters due to overfishing, so we decided to ban fishing four years ago; a number of decisions were taken then in the interest of the fishing profession and fishermen, including one completely banning fishing via Al Halaq, (a method of fishing using an encircling net) with the aim of improving fish stocks in numbers."

For their part, the people of Sila' City hailed the visit of Sheikh Hamdan, expressing their appreciation and gratitude to His Highness' sincere care and interest in providing them with all means of social stability and decent living standards.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra region, Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent, and a number of high-ranking officials.