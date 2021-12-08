Hamdan bin Zayed has receives Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received, in Al Nakheel Palace, Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the council’s programmes and plans to set a long-term strategy for training and building the capacities of Emirati cadres, launching programmes to raise the percentage of Emirati nationals in the private sector, and implementing projects to train them for the sector.

He was also briefed about the initiatives of the "Nafis" - a Federal programme launched by the council in September to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector.

He viewed its e-platform, which offers key services and links nationals seeking job opportunities to private sector companies seeking talents.

Sheikh Hamdan lauded the efforts to implement the programme’s plans, stressing the importance of promoting cooperation between related parties.

He also commended the role of the council’s officials in providing decent living standards to Emirati citizens and encouraging them to engage in the private sector.

He noted the importance of the participation of Emirati citizens in building the future and driving the process of sustainable development and empowering them in the private sector.

Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region’s Office, attended the meeting.