Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of Al Dhafra Festival Camel Mazayna

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has honoured winners of the 20 Al Dhafra rounds in local and Majahim breeds, as part of the Camel Mazayna at the 18th Al Dhafra Festival.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region, the event reinforces national identity and heritage values.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised the event’s role in strengthening generational ties to heritage, while preserving traditions through community events, supporting the vision of the UAE's Year of Community.

He also commended the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority for hosting events that strengthen the emirate’s standing as a premier destination for heritage and cultural competitions.