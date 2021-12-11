Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Bab Al Nojoum Al Mughira Resort; visits new Al Mirfa City Police Station

AL MIRFA, Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Bab Al Nojoum Al Mughira Resort in Al Mirfa City, Al Dhafra region. The 154 hectare-resort, developed by Modon in cooperation with Department of Municipalities & Transport, will further enhance tourism and the economy in Al Dhafra.

‏During a tour of the resort, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured the resort's ecological education centre, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment. He underlined the importance of the resort in promoting eco-tourism and enhancing Al Dhafra’s position as a significant tourist destination.

‏Hamdan bin Zayed also visited the new Al Mirfa City Police Station, where he was briefed on advanced technologies used there. H.H. praised the efforts of the police officers and directed them to continue to protect lives and property in the region and continuously strengthen security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Ahmed Mattar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region, and Issa Hamad Bushehab, the Advisor to the Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent.