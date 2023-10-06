Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Inaugurates Madinat Zayed Cycling Track In Al Dhafra Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Madinat Zayed Cycling Track in Al Dhafra Region

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) AL DHAFRA, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Madinat Zayed Cycling Track in Al Dhafra Region.

Madinat Zayed Cycling Track is a Bike Abu Dhabi project led by Al Dhafra Region Municipality in coordination with Abu Dhabi sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

It features a 17km cycling track, 3km mountain biking trail, 550 solar-powered lighting fixtures, and more than 100 parking spaces.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured Madinat Zayed Cycling Track and reaffirmed the keenness of leadership to support the development of sport and sporting facilities, encouraging community participation in sport to enhance health and wellbeing.

