Hamdan Bin Zayed Inspects Development Projects, Visits Two Citizens In Ghayathi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, separately visited Mubarak Abdullah Al Mansouri and Saeed Mohsen bin Hafeez Al Mazrouei, at their homes in Ghayathi, Al Dhafra Region.

Al Mansouri and Al Mazrouei, along with their families and relatives welcomed Sheikh Hamdan’s visit and expressed their happiness at the honouring.

Sheikh Hamdan and the attendees exchanged conversations that reflected the deep relations between the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as the former’s interest in the latter’s children and its eagerness to monitor their lives and meet their needs.

The attendees asked Allah the Almighty to preserve the country’s leadership and maintain its security, dignity and stability, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan also inspected the maintenance and progress of the Ruwais-Ghayathi Road costing AED223 million, which is being carried out by Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, and is expected to be completed in August 2020.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, on the health and treatment services provided by Ghayathi Hospital to residents.

He also visited the new Ghayathi Commercial Centre, which is located on an area of 10,000-square metres, at a total cost of AED60 million.

Sheikh Hamdan then inspected the infrastructure works in the Eastern Basin and the completion of 136 new housing plots in Ghayathi in the Southern Basin, costing AED110 million.

During his tour, he praised the efforts of the companies responsible for the projects in Al Dhafra, which will serve the people of the region and local government agencies responsible for transport, roads, housing, education, health, public utilities, services centres and other long-term projects.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by several senior officials during his visit.

