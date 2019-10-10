UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Inspects Infrastructure Projects In Al Sila City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects infrastructure projects in Al Sila City

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited Al Sila to inspect the infrastructure development projects ongoing in the border city.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamadan toured the Al Ghuwaifat border crossing to learn about the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police to upgrade its equipment and improve its services to passengers.

Sheikh Hamdan also inspected new facilities in the area, which are being constructed in coordination with the ADP General Command and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, to create a sustainable infrastructure using state-of-the-art technology.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Ladies-Only Beach, which includes eight service buildings with a total area of 790 square metres, as well as administrative offices, parking lots, restrooms, restaurants and shops.

He also toured Al Sila Port and learnt about the services provided to both local fishermen and companies. He directed to ensure provision of appropriate services and facilities and upgrade the port.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the infrastructure projects currently being implemented in several cities across Al Dhafra Region are designed to meet the social, economic and developmental needs of society.

As part of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan visited Emirati citizens, Khalifa Tarish Khalifa Al Mansouri and Hamad Khamis Al Hudaily Al Mansouri, at their homes in Al Sila City and exchanged cordial talk with their families.

The visits reaffirm the UAE leadership's keenness to maintain close channels of communication with their citizens and fulfil their needs and ambitions.

