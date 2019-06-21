Hamdan bin Zayed inspects Mirfa Beach Villa Housing Complex

DHAFRA, Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited the Mirfa Beach Villa Housing Complex, a 410-strong residential community scheduled for completion at the end of 2020.

The project is being implemented by the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, and the Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company.

Sheikh Hamdan viewed the design of a five-bedroom villa measuring 556 square metres. The project's scope includes building roads, street lights, rainwater drainage, and infrastructure work for communication lines, sewage networks, as well as water and electricity supply.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of Musanada, contractor of the AED1.3 billion project, about the infrastructure work. The housing complex will span 2.2 million square metres in Al Dhafra Region and will have four mosques, 12 public parks, six markets, a public beach, and a women-only beach.

He said the leadership is keen on providing Emiratis with decent living standards and world-class residential communities.

These projects, he added, would stimulate social and economic activities in the Dhafra Region and meet the demands for modern facilities and services with high security and safety levels.