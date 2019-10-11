UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Inspects Number Of Infrastructure Projects In Madinat Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects number of infrastructure projects in Madinat Zayed

AL DHAFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has emphasised the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all means of decent life and meet the needs of Emiratis regarding housing and lands, developing residential communities which are carried out by government entities or private sector, to properly communicate with segments of the society at higher levels of welfare in various aspects of social and urban life.

He pointed out that projects in various sectors contribute to enhancing economic and social uplift in Al Dhafra region and meet the housing needs of the population in accordance with the highest levels of safety and security in addition to the provision of integrated solutions for the transfer of services and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies and solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks while touring a number of residential, and land infrastructure projects in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region which are being implemented by Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) at a cost of about AED650 million.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of companies implementing projects in the Al Dhafra region, which serve government agencies such as transport, roads, housing, education, health, public utilities, service centres and other long-term projects.

He was also briefed by Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Musanada about their projects which include construction and design of internal roads, revamping of infrastructure facilities in Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18, MZW Basin in Al Dhafra and implementation of main and secondary internal road works with other infrastructure services such as sewerage, rainwater drainage, drinking water networks, internal road lighting, irrigation systems, fire fighting equipment, power stations, communication ferries, sidewalks, parking lots, and others.

Related Topics

Fire Education Water Company Abu Dhabi Road All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Russian Security Chief Patrushev to Hold Consultat ..

10 minutes ago

Mineral Department foils nephrite smuggling bid: D ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-China pragmatic cooperation reviving vitality ..

10 minutes ago

People express solidarity with Kashmiris in Sialko ..

10 minutes ago

Spain to exhume Franco's remains by October 25: go ..

10 minutes ago

Preparations for Possible Putin-Trump Meeting at A ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.