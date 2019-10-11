Hamdan bin Zayed inspects number of infrastructure projects in Madinat Zayed

AL DHAFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has emphasised the keenness of the wise leadership to provide all means of decent life and meet the needs of Emiratis regarding housing and lands, developing residential communities which are carried out by government entities or private sector, to properly communicate with segments of the society at higher levels of welfare in various aspects of social and urban life.

He pointed out that projects in various sectors contribute to enhancing economic and social uplift in Al Dhafra region and meet the housing needs of the population in accordance with the highest levels of safety and security in addition to the provision of integrated solutions for the transfer of services and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies and solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks while touring a number of residential, and land infrastructure projects in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra Region which are being implemented by Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) at a cost of about AED650 million.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the efforts of companies implementing projects in the Al Dhafra region, which serve government agencies such as transport, roads, housing, education, health, public utilities, service centres and other long-term projects.

He was also briefed by Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Musanada about their projects which include construction and design of internal roads, revamping of infrastructure facilities in Madinat Zayed, Baynunah, Sector 18, MZW Basin in Al Dhafra and implementation of main and secondary internal road works with other infrastructure services such as sewerage, rainwater drainage, drinking water networks, internal road lighting, irrigation systems, fire fighting equipment, power stations, communication ferries, sidewalks, parking lots, and others.