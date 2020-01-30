Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational projects in Al Dhafra region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, inspected various tourism and recreational projects in the Al Dhafra Region, including the Mirfa and Liwa projects, and the resort on Al Hamra Island.

He did this while receiving Abdullah Al-Sahi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Suleiman Dawood Al-Siksek, Executive Vice Chairman of Modon Properties, at the Nakheel Palace.

During the presentation, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the latest developments with regard to the designs of the Liwa and Mirfa projects, as well as the Al Hamra Island resort, which is located off the shore in the Al Dhafra Region.

He was also told about the progress of the construction and operations within the approved time frame.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the Al Dhafra Region continues to work to enhance its position in the tourism sector at the state level by supporting infrastructure and tourism projects that seek to meet the requirements of the developing tourism business in the region. He indicated that this contributes to encouraging the tourism and entertainment sectors and will support the country's march during the next 50 years.