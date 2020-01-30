UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Inspects Tourism And Recreational Projects In Al Dhafra Region

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational projects in Al Dhafra region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, inspected various tourism and recreational projects in the Al Dhafra Region, including the Mirfa and Liwa projects, and the resort on Al Hamra Island.

He did this while receiving Abdullah Al-Sahi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Suleiman Dawood Al-Siksek, Executive Vice Chairman of Modon Properties, at the Nakheel Palace.

During the presentation, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the latest developments with regard to the designs of the Liwa and Mirfa projects, as well as the Al Hamra Island resort, which is located off the shore in the Al Dhafra Region.

He was also told about the progress of the construction and operations within the approved time frame.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the Al Dhafra Region continues to work to enhance its position in the tourism sector at the state level by supporting infrastructure and tourism projects that seek to meet the requirements of the developing tourism business in the region. He indicated that this contributes to encouraging the tourism and entertainment sectors and will support the country's march during the next 50 years.

Related Topics

Business Progress March

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

Global Model United Nations 2020 starts at GSIS

1 minute ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

1 hour ago

Putin on Amendment to Constitution: I Will Sign or ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.