Hamdan bin Zayed issues resolution to re-structure ERC’s Board of Directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, issued a resolution to re-structure the ERC's Board of Directors.

The resolution stipulates that Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed will be the board’s advisor, and Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei will be its chairman of the Board, while its membership will comprise Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, Ahmed Mattar Al Dhaheri, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Issa Hamad Bushehab, Khadim Abdullah Al Daraei, Major General Pilot Falah Mohammed Al Qahtani, Mariam Eid Al Muhairi, Saif Ateeq Al Falahi and Moza Saif Al Mansouri.

Sheikh Hamdan wished the board’s new members luck and success in their duties to achieve further accomplishments while highlighting the ERC’s leadership in areas of humanitarian giving, which will always motivate it to continue its efforts to ease human suffering and protect human dignity.

Sheikh Hamdan then thanked the members of the previous board and praised their efforts to enhance the ERC’s stature as a leading international humanitarian organisation.