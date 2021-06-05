FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has praised Fujairah's vital and economic role due to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

These directives are aimed at creating a conducive investment environment by developing its port, raising its efficiency to deal with ships and marine tankers of all sizes. This has enabled Fujairah Port to become one of the most important maritime shipping destinations in the world.

This was stated when H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, toured the Fujairah Port and learned about the work progress and the latest projects at the port.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, thanks to the constant support of the leadership, has enhanced its position in the global maritime sector and has become an international logistics centre due to its state-of-the-art ports that have boosted the country's position on the industry and marine tourism map globally.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the significant role played by the port as one of the largest petroleum ports in the world, and its vital contribution to supporting the comprehensive development journey of the country.

The Fujairah Crown Prince said that Fujairah is witnessing rapid development at the economic level, under the directives of the Ruler of Fujairah, as "in the past years, we were able to complete a package of vital and strategic economic projects, which contributed to enabling the emirate to occupy a distinguished position in the maritime industry, and it became a major investment attraction in the region."

The tour included the Fujairah oil terminal and the container terminal and they were briefed about the infrastructure and marine services provided by the oil terminal as well as other facilities in the port.

They were also briefed about the progress in developing the container terminal by Fujairah Terminals, the operational arm of Abu Dhabi Ports.