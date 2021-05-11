Hamdan bin Zayed launches 'Al Mughira Housing Complex' in Al Dhafra Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has launched Al Mughira Housing Complex in Al Dhafra Region's Al Mirfa City in implementation of the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

An Emirati style 410-villa residential community in Abu Dhabi, the AED1.264 bn project spans 206 hectares is being developed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in collaboration with Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada).

Sheikh Hamdan was shown the design plans and specs along with the interior and exterior details of the project which includes integrated community facilities, such as schools, shopping malls, parks and open areas, supported by roads, street lights, rainwater drainage, and infrastructure work for communication lines, sewage networks, as well as water and electricity supply.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan has enunciated the government efforts to meet UAE citizens' demand for land and housing, which, he said, was being met, among other ways, through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Each residential unit covers a total land area of 543m², and consists of five large bedrooms, men's Majlis, women's Majlis, food hall, two family living rooms, kitchen, store, plus two private rooms for a maid and a driver, among other facilities.

Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, board Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Council, said the project comes in translation of the UAE leadership's determination to continue to ensure decent life for all Emiratis with the ultimate goal of maintaining social welfare the in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He reaffirmed the Authority's keenness to efficiently contribute to the objectives of the Abu Dhabi's social sector agenda by providing convenient housing facilities to the UAE citizens that meet the requirements of the Estidama sustainable building programme, noting that Al Mughira Housing Community provides an ideal residential community that combines the advantages of modern designs inspired from a quintessential Emirati environment.