Hamdan Bin Zayed Meets President Of International Committee Of Red Cross

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed meets President of International Committee of Red Cross

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has met Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, at Expo Dubai 2020, and discussed humanitarian issues and the ERC's role in providing aid and supporting the needy worldwide.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised on the UAE’s continuous willingness to support humanitarian causes, delivering aid around the world and collaborating to find solutions to global humanitarian issues, reflecting the humanitarian values of the nation.

Peter Maurer praised the important role played by the UAE in humanitarian work in the region and globally, particularly during the pandemic, and its continuous efforts to enhance the sector.

