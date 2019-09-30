ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Steven C. Bondy, Chargé d'Affaires in US Embassy discussed the prospects for enhancing relations between the two countries.

The US diplomat hailed the log-standing relations binding the two countries and the growing stature boasted by the UAE at the global stage.

Attending the meeting were Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent; and Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, along with a number of key officials.