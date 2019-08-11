Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receives well-wishers

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, offered Eid Al Adha prayer on Sunday at the Liwa Palace Mosque in Al Dhafra.

A number of Sheikhs, top officials, dignitaries, military and police officers and worshippers offered prayers, along with Sheikh Hamdan.

The Eid sermon was delivered by Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouie.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant good health to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Hamdan also received well-wishers at the Liwa Palace.