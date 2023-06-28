Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Adha prayer

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Mezairaa Palace mosque in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Praying alongside Sheikh Hamdan were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several officials, citizens and residents.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Hamdan received greetings from senior officials, police and military officers and worshippers.

