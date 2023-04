Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, will perform Eid Al Fitr prayers at Nasser Sultan bin Qaran Mosque in Al Dhanna City, Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and several senior officials, Al Dhafra region dignitaries, and citizens also performed prayers along with Sheikh Hamdan.

After the prayers, Sheikh Hamdan received well-wishers in Al Dhanna Palace, which included senior officials, tribes’ Sheikhs, Armed Forces and Police officers, citizens and residents.