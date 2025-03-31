Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishers

AL MARFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa in Al Marfa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Joining His Highness in the prayer were a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries from the region, and worshippers from both the Emirati and resident communities.

The prayer was led by Imam Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, who delivered the Eid sermon. In his sermon, he highlighted Eid as an occasion to celebrate the values of Islam—connection, compassion, togetherness, and bringing joy to family and children.

He emphasised that the family is the cornerstone of society, forming the foundation of its stability and progress. Eid, he noted, is a time when individuals find joy and comfort among their loved ones, in an atmosphere filled with warmth, affection, and mercy.

Following the Eid prayer, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed received Eid well-wishers at the Mohammed Falah Al Yasi Majlis, where large numbers of UAE citizens and residents came to extend their heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion.