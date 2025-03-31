Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Performs Eid Prayer At Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, Receives Well-wishers

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:32 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishers

AL MARFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa in Al Marfa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Joining His Highness in the prayer were a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries from the region, and worshippers from both the Emirati and resident communities.

The prayer was led by Imam Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, who delivered the Eid sermon. In his sermon, he highlighted Eid as an occasion to celebrate the values of Islam—connection, compassion, togetherness, and bringing joy to family and children.

He emphasised that the family is the cornerstone of society, forming the foundation of its stability and progress. Eid, he noted, is a time when individuals find joy and comfort among their loved ones, in an atmosphere filled with warmth, affection, and mercy.

Following the Eid prayer, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed received Eid well-wishers at the Mohammed Falah Al Yasi Majlis, where large numbers of UAE citizens and residents came to extend their heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

2 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

4 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

5 minutes ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

5 minutes ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East