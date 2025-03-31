- Home
- Middle East
- Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishe ..
Hamdan Bin Zayed Performs Eid Prayer At Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, Receives Well-wishers
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:32 AM
AL MARFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer this morning at the Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa in Al Marfa City, Al Dhafra Region.
Joining His Highness in the prayer were a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries from the region, and worshippers from both the Emirati and resident communities.
The prayer was led by Imam Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, who delivered the Eid sermon. In his sermon, he highlighted Eid as an occasion to celebrate the values of Islam—connection, compassion, togetherness, and bringing joy to family and children.
He emphasised that the family is the cornerstone of society, forming the foundation of its stability and progress. Eid, he noted, is a time when individuals find joy and comfort among their loved ones, in an atmosphere filled with warmth, affection, and mercy.
Following the Eid prayer, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed received Eid well-wishers at the Mohammed Falah Al Yasi Majlis, where large numbers of UAE citizens and residents came to extend their heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and Tunisia, and Prime M ..2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,7002 minutes ago
-
WHO issues $8 mn flash appeal in response to Myanmar’s earthquake3 minutes ago
-
Two more Indian naval relief ships sail for Myanmar3 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo to boost consumption by 1 trillion yen: think tank3 minutes ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers3 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishe ..4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’4 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers4 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria5 minutes ago
-
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza5 minutes ago