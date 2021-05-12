Hamdan bin Zayed, President Barham Salih discuss humanitarian, medical cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, discussed with Iraqi President Barham Salih, ways to enhance cooperation in humanitarian and medical fields in Iraq.

During a telephone call today, Sheikh Hamdan and President Barham Salih also reviewed the humanitarian and health situation in Iraq, as well as the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, particularly on the displaced people in northern Iraq.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the efforts made by the Iraqi government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Iraq and the preventive and precautionary measures taken.

The two sides exchanged views on cooperation to enhance health programmes for recovery phase.