Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 committee members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM
AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a number of UAE citizens in Al Dhafra along with members of Liwa International Festival 2025 (LIWA 2025) Supreme Organising Committee.
During the meeting, H.H.
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the leadership's keenness and interest in developing Al Dhafra Region and providing Emiratis with a decent life.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan underscored the UAE leadership's strong connection with their citizens, emphasising their keen interest in the well-being of the community and their commitment to addressing citizen needs.
He also commended LIWA 2025 for its distinguished events, acknowledging its significant local and international stature.
