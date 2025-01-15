Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Al Dhafra Citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 Committee Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 committee members

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a number of UAE citizens in Al Dhafra along with members of Liwa International Festival 2025 (LIWA 2025) Supreme Organising Committee.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the leadership's keenness and interest in developing Al Dhafra Region and providing Emiratis with a decent life.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan underscored the UAE leadership's strong connection with their citizens, emphasising their keen interest in the well-being of the community and their commitment to addressing citizen needs.

He also commended LIWA 2025 for its distinguished events, acknowledging its significant local and international stature.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Al Dhafra citizens, Liwa International Festival 2025 c ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss coopera ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation

47 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, U ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes o ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza

47 minutes ago
 UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing t ..

UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..

1 hour ago
 EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability ini ..

EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability initiatives at WFES 2025

1 hour ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai I ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increas ..

Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet su ..

1 hour ago
 SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, inno ..

SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector

1 hour ago
 Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of s ..

Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declarati ..

1 hour ago
 BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Shar ..

BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sess ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East