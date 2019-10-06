UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Chairman Of Department Of Finance

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department of Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress of capital projects in Al Dhafra, especially in the housing, land and maritime transport sectors, as well as the key local roles of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the "Ghadan 21 Programme" in highlighting the progress of private investment projects related to various sectors, such as tourism, leisure, food processing and light industries.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the main goals of the Ghadan 21 Programme, most notably to stimulate business and investment, support the community, develop knowledge and innovation systems, enhance the competitiveness and leadership of Abu Dhabi, and support the emirate’s economic, development and social progress.

Sheikh Hamdan then reviewed proposed fourth phase initiatives that aim to improve the quality of life of Al Dhafra’s residents, visitors and investors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the key efforts of government teams to develop Abu Dhabi’s government work system, as well as to improve services provided to the community, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of continuing to advance the emirate’s education, housing, community development and other sectors to maintain its stability, development and prosperity, while directing everyone involved to overcome the challenges facing the completion of government projects.

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Government Housing

Recent Stories

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to cont ..

3 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Government attends GITEX Technology Week 2 ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.