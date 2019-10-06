Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department of Finance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress of capital projects in Al Dhafra, especially in the housing, land and maritime transport sectors, as well as the key local roles of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the "Ghadan 21 Programme" in highlighting the progress of private investment projects related to various sectors, such as tourism, leisure, food processing and light industries.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the main goals of the Ghadan 21 Programme, most notably to stimulate business and investment, support the community, develop knowledge and innovation systems, enhance the competitiveness and leadership of Abu Dhabi, and support the emirate’s economic, development and social progress.

Sheikh Hamdan then reviewed proposed fourth phase initiatives that aim to improve the quality of life of Al Dhafra’s residents, visitors and investors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the key efforts of government teams to develop Abu Dhabi’s government work system, as well as to improve services provided to the community, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of continuing to advance the emirate’s education, housing, community development and other sectors to maintain its stability, development and prosperity, while directing everyone involved to overcome the challenges facing the completion of government projects.