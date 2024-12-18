Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Dhanna Palace a number of citizens to check on their wellbeing and the services provided to them across the cities of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his interest in the development and growth of the region, as well as ensuring a dignified life for its citizens.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan listened to the citizens' views on the services provided to them and reassured their well-being. He was also briefed on the progress of various ongoing public service and infrastructure projects in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan exchanged cordial conversations with the attendees, reflecting the strong bond between the leadership and the citizens, highlighting the leadership’s ongoing care for their welfare and its dedication to improving their lives.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed the leadership’s commitment to ensuring a good standard of living for the citizens and its focus on the development of Al Dhafra.

In turn, Citizens of Al Dhafra expressed their happiness at meeting with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, thanking him for his ongoing support and provision of safety in line with the UAE’s comprehensive development journey, particularly in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative's Court in the Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and number of officials.