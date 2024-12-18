Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Citizens At Al Dhanna Palace
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 07:45 PM
AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Dhanna Palace a number of citizens to check on their wellbeing and the services provided to them across the cities of the region.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his interest in the development and growth of the region, as well as ensuring a dignified life for its citizens.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan listened to the citizens' views on the services provided to them and reassured their well-being. He was also briefed on the progress of various ongoing public service and infrastructure projects in the region.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan exchanged cordial conversations with the attendees, reflecting the strong bond between the leadership and the citizens, highlighting the leadership’s ongoing care for their welfare and its dedication to improving their lives.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed the leadership’s commitment to ensuring a good standard of living for the citizens and its focus on the development of Al Dhafra.
In turn, Citizens of Al Dhafra expressed their happiness at meeting with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, thanking him for his ongoing support and provision of safety in line with the UAE’s comprehensive development journey, particularly in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative's Court in the Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and number of officials.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace
Hatta Winter initiative showcases 30 unique entrepreneurial projects from Proudl ..
KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn
DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity within police force
MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft s ..
Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh
Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker
US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series
Police crack down on illegal activities at sheesha cafes
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace2 minutes ago
-
Hatta Winter initiative showcases 30 unique entrepreneurial projects from Proudly from Dubai fold48 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne1 hour ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award2 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cities’ forum3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid issues new legislation to expand Dubai Media Council's mandate3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International Awards4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week4 hours ago
-
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation5 hours ago