Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, reviewed the development efforts of Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters in Al Dhafra and the exceptional services it provides to citizens, residents, and visitors.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan received, today at Al Nakheel Palace, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the significant advancements made by Abu Dhabi Police and the facilitation of services provided to the community across various areas of the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Brigadier Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri, Director of the Al Dhafra Region Police Directorate, and several officials.