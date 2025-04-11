Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

- Home
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) at Al Nakheel Palace, headed by Acting Director-General Dr. Tariq Al Ameri.
The meeting comes as part of Sheikh Hamdan's continued commitment to following up on development initiatives aimed at strengthening food security and supporting sustainable agricultural development, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership and the aspirations of the region’s residents.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest projects and initiatives in the agriculture and food security sector, designed to support sustainable development efforts and enhance the resilience of the agricultural sector in Al Dhafra Region.
He praised the efforts of the working teams and commended the vital role played by ADAFSA in reinforcing the food security system and supporting sustainable agricultural projects. These efforts, he noted, contribute to achieving self-sufficiency and improving the quality of agricultural production in Al Dhafra.
The meeting was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and several other officials.
