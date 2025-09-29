Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received a delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, headed by Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation briefed Sheikh Hamdan on the Foundation’s key humanitarian initiatives and programmes being implemented in Al Dhafra Region, particularly in the fields of education, including support for schools and students, healthcare and medical services, as well as family support programmes aimed at enhancing social stability and welfare.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised the Foundation’s significant humanitarian efforts and initiatives, which receive the attention and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He affirmed that such efforts embody the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in strengthening education, healthcare and social sectors, while further advancing sustainable development across Al Dhafra Region and the nation as a whole.

