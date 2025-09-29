Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Delegation From Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today received a delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, headed by Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.
The delegation briefed Sheikh Hamdan on the Foundation’s key humanitarian initiatives and programmes being implemented in Al Dhafra Region, particularly in the fields of education, including support for schools and students, healthcare and medical services, as well as family support programmes aimed at enhancing social stability and welfare.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised the Foundation’s significant humanitarian efforts and initiatives, which receive the attention and support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He affirmed that such efforts embody the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in strengthening education, healthcare and social sectors, while further advancing sustainable development across Al Dhafra Region and the nation as a whole.
Recent Stories
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath
Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly
DG highlights importance of livestock sector
Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..
German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi
NA condemns mistreatment of senior journalist Aijaz Ahmed
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education
Court dismisses plea against Falak Javed's physical remand
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation8 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Australian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties under Comprehensive Ec ..23 minutes ago
-
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors53 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath53 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with Korean businesses2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Workforce Productivity Measurement System2 hours ago
-
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Poland3 hours ago
-
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to build leading brokerage ..4 hours ago
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation For Humanity, Gates Foundation to host 'Goalkeepers' event in Abu Dhabi ..4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October4 hours ago