Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received Mohamed Rashed Al Hameli, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. ‏His Highness was briefed on housing projects in Al Dhafra region and emphasised the leadership’s keenness to provide citizens with high quality housing.

Sheikh Hamdan praised ADHA’s efforts in developing housing projects and providing family stability across the emirate, including designing, constructing and completing housing projects to the highest standards, taking into account sustainability and environmental requirements.