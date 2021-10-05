Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region received Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) at Al Nakheel Palace here today.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the latest developments at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, most notably connecting the plant's Unit 2 to the UAE power grid two weeks after start-up of the reactor was completed. Unit 2 will add a further 1,400MW of clean electricity to the grid when at full capacity.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the Emirati cadres working at the plant and commended their determination and professionalism in leading teams from multiple specialities and cultures.

"Barakah Nuclear Power Plant corroborates the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision and long-term strategy to achieve economic prosperity and social wellbeing and create a sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a prominent model to be emulated for executing major projects according to the highest international standards of safety, quality and transparency, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the plant’s action team for ensuring business continuity despite the challenges facing the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the UAE, guided by the directives of its leadership, is advancing in the process of comprehensive development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was given a limited-edition commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE in celebration of the commercial operation of the plant’s Unit 1, which began on 6th April, 2021.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is located in the Al Dhafra of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approximately 53 km west-southwest of the city of Ruwais. The Plant’s four APR1400 design nuclear reactors will supply up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs once fully operational.