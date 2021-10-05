UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives ENEC CEO

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 11:15 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region received Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) at Al Nakheel Palace here today.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the latest developments at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, most notably connecting the plant's Unit 2 to the UAE power grid two weeks after start-up of the reactor was completed. Unit 2 will add a further 1,400MW of clean electricity to the grid when at full capacity.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the Emirati cadres working at the plant and commended their determination and professionalism in leading teams from multiple specialities and cultures.

"Barakah Nuclear Power Plant corroborates the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision and long-term strategy to achieve economic prosperity and social wellbeing and create a sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a prominent model to be emulated for executing major projects according to the highest international standards of safety, quality and transparency, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the plant’s action team for ensuring business continuity despite the challenges facing the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the UAE, guided by the directives of its leadership, is advancing in the process of comprehensive development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan was given a limited-edition commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE in celebration of the commercial operation of the plant’s Unit 1, which began on 6th April, 2021.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is located in the Al Dhafra of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approximately 53 km west-southwest of the city of Ruwais. The Plant’s four APR1400 design nuclear reactors will supply up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs once fully operational.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Bank April From

Recent Stories

Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

38 minutes ago
 Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of ..

Israeli Ambassador Calls Reports of 'Presence' of Israeli Military in Karabakh ' ..

38 minutes ago
 President phones martyred soldiers' families for c ..

President phones martyred soldiers' families for condolence

38 minutes ago
 PML-N wants to escape the accountability process: ..

PML-N wants to escape the accountability process: SAPM

38 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's ..

US National Security Advisor to Meet With China's Yang Jiechi in Zurich This Wee ..

51 minutes ago
 France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citize ..

France to Study Pandora Papers, Investigate Citizens' Involvement - Economy Mini ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.