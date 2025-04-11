Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC delegation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) at Al Nakheel Palace, headed by Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO.

The meeting aligns with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's keen interest and continuous follow-up on the development plans and current and future projects in the Al Dhafra region. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed in detail on the latest developments of the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plant project and the achievements made during the recent period.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed pride in the Emirati talent working on this vital strategic project, praising their perseverance and high professionalism, which enabled them to lead multicultural and multidisciplinary teams and achieve these accomplishments in record time.

“Thanks to the forward-looking vision of the UAE wise leadership, the United Arab Emirates has become a pioneer in diversifying its energy sources, reflecting its firm commitment to achieving sustainable development and ensuring a secure and stable future for coming generations,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan added that peaceful nuclear energy projects represent a model to be followed in strategic planning and high-efficiency execution and that they contribute effectively to supporting the national economy and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with the country’s goals of climate neutrality and achieving environmental sustainability.