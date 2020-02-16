UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Number Of Citizens In Dhanna Mount

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed receives number of citizens in Dhanna Mount

AL DHANNAH MOUNT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a number of Emiratis at Al Dhanna Palace as part of his keenness on following up their living conditions and services provided to them in various cities of Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged cordial talks with the citizens, which reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to communicate with the citizens and provides them with decent life and develop Al Dhafra Region.

The discussions reflected the deep relations between the UAE’s people and leadership, as well as the latter’s keenness to monitor the lives of Emirati citizens, provide for their needs nationwide.

