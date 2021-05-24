Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani minister from Sindh Province

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister at the Government of Sindh, Pakistan, at Al Nakheel Palace.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan stressed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the UAE's keenness to enhance their overall cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Shah highlighted the profound historic ties between their countries, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by the UAE’s leadership, pointing out that his country seeks to advance its ties with the UAE, to serve their mutual interests.

He expressed his gratitude for the UAE providing constant support to the Pakistani people, as well as for launching developmental projects across various sectors in his country.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Issa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to the ERC Chairman; Khadim Abdulla Aldarei Vice Chairman & Co-Founder of Al Dahra Holding; and Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Deputy Consul-General of UAE in Karachi.