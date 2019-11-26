Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani official

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Sibghatullah Shah Pir Pagaro, President of Pakistan Muslim League factional and spiritual leader of Hur Jamait, at Al Nakheel Palace.

Pagaro offered his condolences to Sheikh Hamdan over the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also extended his gratitude for the UAE's role in assisting the people of Pakistan through various circumstances and establishing development projects across all sectors.

Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in the Al Dhafra Region, and Pir Yassir, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League factional and Tribal Elder, also attended the meeting.