Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, met with Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Pakistani Provincial Minister at the Government of Sindh for Local Government.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Shah and lauded the growing ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and their views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Shah commended the UAE’s support and aid provided to his country in humanitarian, charity and developmental areas.

Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Bakhit Al Rumaithi, Deputy Consul General in Karachi attended the meeting.