Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Ramadan Well-wishers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikhs, officials, and citizens gathered to extend their congratulations on the advent of the holy month.
Sheikh Hamdan exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, who wished him good health and well-being. They also prayed for continued security, stability, and prosperity for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
