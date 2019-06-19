Hamdan bin Zayed receives residents of Al Sila

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) AL SILA, 19th June, 2019 (WAM) – During his visit to Al Sila City, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received several local residents at Al Sila City Majlis, enquiring about their living conditions and ensuring a full and productive life to all Emiratis in Al Dhafra Region.

The discussions reflected the deep relations between the UAE’s people and leadership, as well as the latter’s keenness to monitor the lives of Emirati citizens, provide for their needs, and develop Al Dhafra Region.

At the start of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan toured Al Sila to inspect several residential, development and infrastructure projects and instructed those concerned to construct facilities and provide services that can accelerate the region’s development.

He also highlighted the importance of completing various infrastructure projects, especially in the areas of housing, roads and transport.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region, and others.