Hamdan Bin Zayed Receives Top-achieving High School Students From Al Dhafra Region

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high school students from Al Dhafra Region

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) AL DHAFRA, 13th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received the top-achieving high school students from Al Dhafra Region for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the students and their families for their achievements, emphasising the leadership’s focus on education and keenness to empower students to fulfil their potential and contribute to the UAE’s ongoing development.

