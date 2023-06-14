UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed Reviews Construction Progress At Plant Genetic Resources Centre In Al Ain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has reviewed construction progress at the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain, which is being developed by Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

The centre aims to document and preserve genetic resources of local plants and their diversity in line with Abu Dhabi’s environmental goals.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on the developments of the most important initiatives and projects implemented by the authority.

