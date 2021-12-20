Hamdan bin Zayed reviews development projects in Liwa

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has reviewed several development projects in Liwa, Al Dhafra region, including the Tal Moreeb Road, developed by Aldar and Bateen Liwa Resort developed by Modon Properties.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival. He emphasised the importance of the festival, praising its role in fostering the culture of event management and organisation in Al Dhafra and its contribution to strengthening tourism in the region.