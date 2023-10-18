Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Dune 2024)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, reviewed - during a meeting with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) - the ongoing preparations to ensure the success of Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Dune 2024).

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of the festival for Al Dhafra Region’s tourism sector, highlighting its cultural significance and support of the emirate's diverse economy.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the festival’s role in fostering a culture of events and festivals, supporting the tourism sector in the Al Dhafra Region and attracting visitors to the region.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that all preparations and resources should be provided to ensure the success of the event, which has become a favourable destination for adventures lovers.

Jointly organised by Liwa sports Club and the DCT Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H., the festival offers drag racing and car races to the top of Moreeb Dune — one of the world’s highest sand dunes.

H.H. praised the roles of the festival’s Supreme Organising Committee, Liwa Sport Club and the event’s sponsors and strategic partners in the success of the event.

In December, Liwa Tal Moreeb festival attracts the region’s most powerful four-wheel drives and bikers to face exciting challenges including cars drag race, bikes race, motocross track challenge, camel race, horse race, classic cars competition and Moreeb track for freestyle drifting.The highlight feature of the festival is the adventurous race to the top of one of the world’s highest sand hills.