Open Menu

Hamdan Bin Zayed Sends Outstanding Orphan Students To Saudi Arabia To Perform Umrah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed sends outstanding orphan students to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), congratulated some leading Grade 12 students who are orphans for their academic excellence by sending them to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.


The ERC followed up on the implementation of Sheikh Hamdan's directives and made the appropriate arrangements to facilitate their travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
Sheikh Hamdan directed the ERC to strengthen its role in supporting orphans in various areas, most notably in education.
Under this framework, the ERC covered the school fees of thousands of orphans and created the appropriate conditions for them to pursue their studies.


This initiative aims to show appreciation to the orphans for their academic efforts, which enabled them to excel in this year’s exams.

Related Topics

Education Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

China International Arabian Horse Festival to kick ..

China International Arabian Horse Festival to kick off in August with Emirati pa ..

18 seconds ago
 Hawaii star chefs mount massive operation to feed ..

Hawaii star chefs mount massive operation to feed fire survivors

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala-Sheikhupura ..

8 minutes ago
 I Day celebrated in merged tribal distts with enth ..

I Day celebrated in merged tribal distts with enthusiasm

8 minutes ago
 DC visits district jail, special education centre ..

DC visits district jail, special education centre to join in I Day jubilation

5 minutes ago
 South Africa name 18 for one-day games against Aus ..

South Africa name 18 for one-day games against Australia

5 minutes ago
First ever International flight arrived at Skardu ..

First ever International flight arrived at Skardu International Airport

9 minutes ago
 Largest National green flag in history of country ..

Largest National green flag in history of country hoisted

5 minutes ago
 Cycle rally arranged to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi

Cycle rally arranged to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi

5 minutes ago
 40,000 plantlets distributed free under "Green fla ..

40,000 plantlets distributed free under "Green flag, lush green Faisalabad"

5 minutes ago
 Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq K ..

Profile of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar

35 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independe ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi commemorates 76th Independence Day

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East