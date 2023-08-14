Hamdan bin Zayed sends outstanding orphan students to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), congratulated some leading Grade 12 students who are orphans for their academic excellence by sending them to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.



The ERC followed up on the implementation of Sheikh Hamdan's directives and made the appropriate arrangements to facilitate their travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the ERC to strengthen its role in supporting orphans in various areas, most notably in education.

Under this framework, the ERC covered the school fees of thousands of orphans and created the appropriate conditions for them to pursue their studies.



This initiative aims to show appreciation to the orphans for their academic efforts, which enabled them to excel in this year’s exams.

