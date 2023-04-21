UrduPoint.com

Hamdan Bin Zayed To Perform Eid Prayer At Nasser Sultan Bin Quran Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region will perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque in Al Dhanna City, Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikhs, officials, dignitaries, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in the UAE will offer prayers along with Sheikh Hamdan.

