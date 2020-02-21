UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Tours Jabal Al Dhanna Housing Project

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed tours Jabal Al Dhanna Housing Project

JEBEL DHANNA, Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Friday toured the proposed site location of the Jabal Al Dhanna Housing Project, on the coast of Al Dhafra.

The AED2.7 billion project, being executed by Modon Real Estate Company, aims to accommodate and serve employees and their families working in government and semi-government institutions in Al Dhafra Region.

Established in January 2018, Modon is a master developer mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to build vibrant and sustainable communities and develop strategic mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi.

The project’s master plan covers an area of 129 hectares featuring over 1,449 apartments, two schools, eight mosques, a community centre and a medical clinic, along with more than 700 villas and townhouses, which are all set to accommodate around 12,000 people upon completion.

Sheikh Hamdan underlined the importance of the long-term planning of development and strategic projects to ensure provision of new residential neighbourhoods and cater for its residents' needs, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of UAE nationals and residents of Al Dhafra.

In the meantime, Sheikh Hamdan visited Emirati citizen Ahmed Abdullah Murshid Al Rumaithi at his residence at Rumaithiya island in Al Dhafra, with whom he exchanged cordial talk.

The visit reaffirms the close bonds binding between the UAE leadership and their citizens.

